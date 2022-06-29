SWANI Golf Tournament tee times announced

BELOIT—The 62nd annual Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois (SWANI) Golf Tournament will be held Saturday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course and tee times for the event have been announced.

The tournament is an 18-hole medal-play event, and registration was open to all male amateur golfers. A USGA Computer Handicap will be in play.

There will be five different flights, including a new Senior Division. There will be a championship flight (0-6 handicap), Class A (7-10), Class B (11-15), Class C (16-20) and the senior flight, which is for golfers 55 and over.. The winner of each flight will receive a trophy.

The tournament’s rain date is July 3.

7:30 a.m.—Tim Johnson (CH), Nick Hagen (CH), Ted Pearson (CH), Steve Ferger (S). 7:40—Don Frye (S), Dennis Carpenter (S). 7:50—Mike Sherer (B), Jeff Adas (B), Eric Arnold (A), Scott Schuett (A).

8 a.m.—Scott Huffman (C), Chad Smith (C), Tom Cook (C). 8:10—Jerry Hoey (S), Logan Holmes (A), Rafael Ramirez (A), David Ferger (A). 8:30—Dan Copper (S), Robert Niffenegger (S), Joe McIlwain (S). 8:40—Ace Hanaman (A), Mike Marquette (A), Jaron Bertelsen (A), Spencer Waite (CH). 8:50—Craig Kapp (C), Richard Lippitt (C), David Peterson (S).

9 a.m.—Brad Heyerdahl (C), Brian Rudolph (C), Steve Wheelock (C), Wayne Young (C). 9:10—Jon Silvers (CH), Brian Silvers (CH), TJ Baker (CH), Ryan Arnold (CH). 9:20—Tom Langone (B), Brock Ferger (B), Mitchell McClintic (B), Jason Patch (B). 9:30—Ron Rusz (S), Anthony Sparks (S), Joel Brockwell (S), Larry Henry (S). 9:40—Larry Stankewitz (CH), Zack Colby (CH), Andy Hagen (CH), Collin Brockwell (CH). 9:50—Tim Garris (A), Brad Jordan (CH), RJ Jordan (CH).