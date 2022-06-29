Guerrero's run-scoring hit in 9th leads Toronto over Boston

By SARAH TROTTO Associated PressCHICAGO — Mark Leiter Jr. threw 5 1/3 solid innings of emergency relief, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom each had two hits and the Chicago Cubs capitalized on a pair of Boston errors and beat the Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night.Four pitchers combined to limit the Red Sox to five hits as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.David Robertson got four outs for his 11th save in 14 opportunities. He gave up a double before striking out Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and worked around a walk, coaxing a fly out to end...
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Minnesota Aurora FC are a lock for the USL W playoffs in their first season.While the club still has to face Green Bay twice more to end the season, there's no way the Glory can catch them in Heartland Division standings.This is because Green Bay played to a 3-3 draw Saturday against Chicago City SC. The Glory have 20 points in the standings, and even if they beat Aurora twice (for three points a win), they can't top Minnesota's 28 points. "This season has been incredible," said Aurora head coach Nicole Lukic, in a statement. "Because of all the amazing support from the community, we have been able to provide great conditions for our players and bring in truly gifted athletes. We are so happy to be rewarding all of our fans with at least one playoff home game." With the division title, the Aurora will host a first round playoff game on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Their opponent has yet to be determined. Like other home games, it'll be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota. The Aurora have won their last nine games. Their only tie happened in their inaugural game against Green Bay.
