A former staffer under the Trump administration said she put Cassidy Hutchinson in touch with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and encouraged her to testify. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications and friend of Hutchinson, said she connected her to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) "a couple months ago" and that Hutchinson spoke to the committee behind closed doors prior to her in-person testimony on Tuesday.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO