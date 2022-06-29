ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Markwayne Mullin, TW Shannon To Compete In Runoff For Open Senate Seat

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
The race to fill Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat is headed to a runoff.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former state speaker of the House T.W. Shannon advanced and will now face each other in the August runoff.

Mullin said he thought this would be a tough race, but is pleased with his turnout.

Mullin pulled in 44 percent of the vote, not getting to the 50 percent needed to skip the runoff and now sits in a runoff against T.W. Shannon.

This is his second race for U.S. Senate.

Mullin has been in Washington since 2013 and as he runs, he is focusing on keeping the seat red.

He supports the new abortion ban and is focused on inflation.

But that is also on the top of mind for Shannon, who added that he supports term limits and believes in the power of Capitalism.

But both men agree that they want to send an Oklahoma first conservative to the Senate.

"I am looking forward to debating my opponent on the critical issues facing our country…Oklahoma conservatives deserve to see where each of us stands,” said Shannon.

"If we are going to ever change Washington D.C., we need to send true-to-citizen legislatures up there. That means that resume shouldn’t say political, political political, it should say you have signed both signs of the checks,” said Mullin.

In the General Election, either one of these candidates will go up against Democratic candidate Kendra Horn.

The Republican candidate will be heavily favored to retain the seat in the fall.

Oklahoma has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than 30 years.

Prior to his stint in the U.S. Senate, Inhofe was a U.S. Representative and was also mayor of Tulsa.

According to the state election board's website, the runoff would take place August 23.

Ballotpedia News

Drummond defeats incumbent O’Connor in Republican primary for attorney general of Oklahoma

Gentner Drummond defeated incumbent John O’Connor in the Republican primary for attorney general of Oklahoma on June 28, 2022. Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele is running in the general election, but no Democratic candidates filed to run. According to Ben Felder in The Oklahoman, “Libertarians have never won a statewide race in Oklahoma, giving the Republican primary winner a sizable advantage in November.” Republicans have held the office of Oklahoma attorney general since voters elected Scott Pruitt (R) to the position in 2010.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CNN

Tony Ornato met with January 6 committee twice

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, met with former White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato on two occasions in January and March as part of its investigation, according to a source familiar with his testimony.
POTUS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

