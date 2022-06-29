ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Sky Carp drop series opener to fast-starting South Bend Cubs

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp have been on a tear, but four batters into Tuesday night’s series opener against the South Bend Cubs, you got the idea it might not be their night.

Three of those batters accounted for two triples and a home run as the Cubs took a 3-0 first-inning lead on their way to a 6-3 victory at ABC Supply Stadium.

Beloit starter Chris Mokma was touched for a leadoff triple by Pete Crow-Armstrong and he came home on a groundout by Yeison Santana. Yohendrick Pinango then tripled past a diving left fielder Tanner Allen and he scored when Jake Washer launched his eighth home run over the left field fence.

Mokma settled down and pitched three scoreless innings before Luis Verduo doubled to lead off the fifth and came around to score on a one-out single by Santana to make it 4-0.

Sky Carp manager Jorge Hernandez shuffled his lineup with the addition of third baseman Jose Salas, a highly regarded prospect promoted from Class A Jupiter in the Florida State League. Salas, a 6-foot-2, 191-pounder, was considered the seventh-ranked prospect in the Miami Marlins minor-league organization to start the season. He hit .267 in 61 games with Jupiter, driving in 24 runs with five homers. He also stole 15 bases for Jupiter..

Salas was inserted in the No. 2 spot in the order and Nasim Nunez was back in the leadoff spot he occupied through much of the season’s first half. Cody Morissette, who had been leading off during the Sky Carp’s surge to finish the first half, moved to No. 3 in the order.

Beloit did battle back to within a run in the sixth inning. Morissette walked, but was erased when Victor Mesa Jr. bounced into a fielder’s choice. Ynmanol Marinez singled before Bennett Hostettler struck out. Davis Bradshaw then delivered a two-run single, taking third on a throwing error by pitcher Adam Laskey. He then scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3.

The Sky Carp went on to load the bases in the inning on a walk to Dalvy Rosario, a single by Allen and Nunez’s third walk of the game. Salas struck out for the third time to end the threat.

South Bend pushed its lead to 6-3 in the eighth inning after reliever Raul Brito replaced Josan Mendez. Crow-Armstrong belted his second triple of the game and an out later scored on a single by Pinango. He eventually came around to score on an error by first baseman Marinez.

The Sky Carp threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs. Allen walked, Nunez reached on an error and Salas also walked. That brought up the team’s RBI leader, Morissette, but reliever Hunter Bigge struck him out to end the inning.

Victor Mesa Jr. doubled in the ninth inning, but Bigge got Bradshaw to fly out to end the game.

Beloit was outhit 10-7 and stranded 13 baserunners. Marinez was 3-for-5 to lead the hosts, raising his batting average to .314.

The Sky Carp suffered their first loss of the season’s second half to go to 3-1 while the Cubs improved to 4-0.

The teams meet again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

• BOXSCORE:

Cubs 6, Sky Carp 3

SOUTH BEND (ab-r-h-rbi)—Crow-Armstrong, cf, 5-2-2-0; Santana, 2b, 4-0-2-2; Pinango, lf, 4-2-2-1; Washer, dh, 4-1-1-2; Caissie, rf, 3-0-0-0; Pertuz, ss, 3-0-0-0; Sierra, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Allendo, c, 4-0-0-0; Verdugo, 3b, 4-1-2-0. Totals: 34-6-10-5.

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 2-0-0-0; Salas, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Morissette, 2b, 4-0-0-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-1-1-0; Marinez, 1b, 5-1-3-0; Hostetler, c, 5-0-1-0; Bradshaw, rf, 5-1-1-1; Rosario, dh, 3-0-0-0; Allen, lf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 35-3-7-1.

South Bend.300 010 020—6 10 3

Beloit………000 003 000—3 7 2

E: Palencia, Sierra, Moma, Marinez. DP: South Bend 1, Beloit 1. LOB: South Bend 4. Beloit 13. 2B: Verdugo 2, Mesa Jr. 3B: Crow-Armstrong 2. HR: Washer (8). CS: Santana.

Pitching: South Bend, Palencia 4.2-2-0-0-3-5; Laskey (W,1-0) 1.1-3-3-3-3-2; Jaramillo 1.2-1-0-0-1-1; Bigge (S,6) 1.1-1-0-0-1-3. Beloit, Mokma (L,0-4) 5.0-7-4-3-2-2; Mendez 2.0-0-0-0-0-1; Brito 1.0-2-2-1-1-1; Jozwiak 1.0-1-0-0-0-0.

PB: Allendo. T: 2:48. Att.: 1,798.

