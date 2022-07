SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dani Rae Montoya was once named Public Enemy No. 1 by the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit. In 2008, when she was 18 years old, she was the valley’s biggest gang target. Fast forward to 2022, and the now 32-year-old woman, a member of the violent Hispanic street gang, Varrio Loco Town “VLT” is again on the Metro Gang Unit’s ten most wanted list.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO