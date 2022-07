Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man last year in the Wakefield section of The Bronx. An NYPD spokesperson said on Friday, July 30, 2021, at around 6.58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an assault at an address on East 227th Street in Wakefield, located in the 47th precinct. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to his body, lying unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location,” the official said.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO