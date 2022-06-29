ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunez powers Springfield to seventh straight victory

By Dan Lucy
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned to Hammons Field Tuesday night riding a season high six game winning streak.

In town the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

It was 3-0 Surge when Springfield’s Chandler Redmond singles to right, Nick Dunn makes it 3-1.

It was 4-1 Wichita in the fifth when Redmond takes this to deep center, over the Bud sign and gone, a two run shot, it’s 4-3.

It was 8-4 Wichita in the bottom of the eighth when Malcom Nunez hammers this towering shot to left, up on the berm it’s 8-5.

It was tied at eight when Nunez comes up again in the eighth inning, bases loaded, and he goes deep to left, his second homer of the inning is a grand slam.

And Springfield wins its seventh straight game with a 12-8 come from behind win.

