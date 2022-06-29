ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News & Observer

NC budget aims to bring $4.8 billion chip-making plant, 1,800 jobs to Chatham County

By Lars Dolder
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oLeI_0gPA4MIP00

North Carolina is trying to lure a computer chip manufacturer to Chatham County that could spend billions of dollars and create nearly 2,000 jobs.

A state budget proposal released Tuesday by Republican legislative leaders would spend $112.5 million for a “qualifying project in Chatham County,” providing the state’s Economic Investment Committee awards a job development investment grant, or JDIG.

The budget doesn’t say what company legislators may have in mind, but it requires the business “manufacture computer chips at the project site, invest at least ($4.8 billion) in private funds, and create at least 1,800 eligible positions.”

A project of that size could need what’s known as a megasite, which is defined as a broad tract of land exceeding 1,000 acres and “prepared to suit the needs of a future large-scale plant,” according to UNC School of Government.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger declined to identify the chip maker they’re targeting or say when it is expected to arrive.

VinFast, a Vietnamese startup with plans to build a new line of electric cars, announced in March it would build its North American manufacturing plant at the 2,150-acre Triangle Innovation Point megasite in southern Chatham. The company said then it would introduce about 7,500 jobs in coming years.

Chatham hosts a second megasite, the Chatham-Siler City Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) Site , covering 1,802 acres along the county’s western border.

Legislators would not comment on whether the budget’s unnamed computer chip manufacturer might settle at the CAM Site. But one requirement for a chip plant is a large supply of water, and the CAM Site has plans for a water system that could bring four million gallons of water a day to the site and dispose of four million gallons of wastewater a day.

The budget also calls for development of a “Megasite Readiness Program” that will expand North Carolina’s megasite inventory. The state has five, including Chatham’s two. Under the MRP, local governments could acquire “newly identified megasites” and secure funds to prepare them for advanced manufacturers. The goal is to “ensure the State’s ongoing competitiveness for major manufacturing opportunities, including the aerospace, automotive, clean energy, food processing, and life science industries.”

The budget could pass the legislature by Saturday. Gov. Roy Cooper has not said if he’ll sign it.

Will it work out this time?

Landing a chip maker has long been high on the legislature’s priority list.

The state’s last budget, passed in late 2021, earmarked a $34 million contribution for Sanford’s $270 million water plant expansion. The infrastructure enhancement would have helped to support a possible semiconductor chip manufacturing project at the TIP site, which is just north of Sanford.

Several sources told The News & Observer a chip maker was eyeing Chatham County at the time. But negotiations fell through. The project could have come with a $40 billion investment in the state, The N&O reported.

While several major manufacturers have recently announced plans to build in North Carolina — including VinFast, Toyota and Boom Supersonic — few can guarantee the universal demand of a chip manufacturer. An ongoing semiconductor shortage is stifling global industries from auto manufacturing to consumer electronics. Many companies, hoping to capitalize on historic demand, are committing to multi-billion dollar expansions.

Micron, an Idaho-based chip maker, said in October, for example, that it hopes to invest $150 billion in manufacturing, research and development in the U.S. in coming years. Erica Rodriguez Pompen, a spokeswoman for Micron, previously told The N&O that Micron is evaluating sites across the world for investment.

In September, Intel began construction on a $20 billion chip plant in Arizona, and Samsung is building a $17 billion chip plant outside of Austin, Texas.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina doing about inflation? State prepares for future ‘economic turmoil’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There isn’t anything specifically in North Carolina’s $27.9 billion 2022 budget that offers relief for consumers for the fast-rising prices. “Heading into this short session, North Carolinians told us the strain inflation was having on their family’s finances was one of their top concerns,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) said in a release. […]
RALEIGH, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $13 Million North Carolina Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A maker of cabinets for single-family homes...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Electric Cars#Infrastructure#Water Systems#Jobs#Vehicles#Republican#Jdig#Unc School Of Government#House#Senate#Vietnamese#North American#Triangle Innovation Point
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher 'grateful for any raise' in state budget plan

RALEIGH, N.C. — Both the North Carolina House and Senate gave their approval to the 2022 Appropriations Bill Friday. This bill is not a new budget. Instead it makes adjustments to the budget that state lawmakers passed last year. It includes a bigger pay raise for teachers than expected, a 4.2% bump instead of 2.5% over two years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

New North Carolina laws in effect on July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the start of a new month, new laws are now in effect in North Carolina. While the fight over the future of abortion laws in the Tar Heel State will loom large over the General Assembly heading into elections this fall, some other pieces of major legislation are already taking effect.
EDUCATION
WITN

Gov. Cooper signs hemp bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a hemp bill into law that will keep hemp legal in North Carolina and allow small businesses that sell CBD and hemp products to remain open. The state Senate passed Senate Bill 455 Wednesday and it headed to Cooper’s desk, where...
AGRICULTURE
The Richmond Observer

N.C. $27.9 billion budget receives final votes, now heads to the governor

Orth Carolina’s proposed $27.9 billion budget received final votes Friday and now heads to Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s desk for a vote. The Senate voted 36-8 and the House 82-25. On Thursday, the House originally voted 84-28 but changed to 85-27, with a similar vote in the Senate, changing from 37-10 to 38-9. Given the bipartisan support from both chambers, it will most likely survive a possible veto by Cooper.
POLITICS
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper signs three bills into law

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:. House Bill 332: State Nature and Historic Preserve Adds/Dels. AN ACT TO ACCEPT CERTAIN PROPERTIES AS PART OF THE STATE NATURE AND HISTORIC PRESERVE, TO REMOVE CERTAIN OTHER PROPERTIES FROM THE STATE NATURE AND HISTORIC PRESERVE, AND TO MAKE CONFORMING CHANGES.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
5K+
Followers
504
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy