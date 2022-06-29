ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

8 Great Political Movies On Netflix (According To Rotten Tomatoes)

By Erin Sharman Cousins
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitics. Whether we like it or not, it's everywhere (lately, especially). It seems no country has its act together, so audiences, in some awkward way, somehow need political films that can surpass the storylines of real life. Perhaps ironically, many on this list are ripped straight from the headlines. Hindsight is...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Who's Who in the Cast

Amazon Prime’s anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han. Before even premiering, the show received a Season 2 renewal, so fans can expect Belly and the rascal Fisher boys to return within the next few years. The show received a wide viewership, becoming Amazon Prime’s #1 show that week, even surpassing the acclaimed The Boys season 3 premiere.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Underrated Horror Movies of the 1970s (and Where to Stream Them)

The 70s were a golden era for horror films, with the monster films of previous decades giving way to an era full of slashers and final girls. Giallo was going strong and Hitchcock-inspired story beats morphed into something new. Birthing many of the horror franchises that are still going today, this decade has been commented on to the ends of the earth and there is still plenty more to be said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Feinberg
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Devon Terrell
Person
Chris Terrio
Person
Stephen Frears
Person
Doug Liman
Collider

10 Best Movies Recommended by David Fincher

For three decades, David Fincher has been making some of the smartest, slickest thrillers around. Beginning with Aliens 3, Fincher has delivered knockout after knockout: Fight Club, Zodiac, The Social Network, Gone Girl. His upcoming film The Killer, produced by Netflix, looks set to add another classic to his filmography. A notorious perfectionist, Fincher is known for demanding several takes of a scene before he is satisfied.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Forgiven’: Is the Drama Mystery in Theaters or Streaming Online?

The Forgiven is a satirical take on the rich and glamorous, wrapped in the gritty aesthetics of a drama mystery and adapted from the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne, the film follows a wealthy London couple, David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain), as their trip to a lavish weekend party goes completely wrong when they are involved in a tragic accident with a local village boy.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan' to 'The Blacklist', 7 Shows Like ‘The Terminal List’ to Watch Next

Chris Pratt has been having quite the year. Aside from starring in Jurassic World Dominion and appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, now comes his latest television project, The Terminal List. The American action thriller follows Lt. Commander James Reece, played by Pratt, as he returns from an unsuccessful covert mission in which his entire platoon of Navy SEALS is ambushed.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argo#Justice League#Americans#The Us Embassy
Collider

8 of The Best Virus-Related Movies Made Well Before The Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic is something the world has only been dealing with since the start of 2020, the history of viruses in the world of film goes back much further. For decades, the "virus movie" was a popular type of disaster film, as it works well as a good antagonist, of sorts. At least in fiction, everyone can agree that a deadly virus is a bad thing, and therefore, it's a way to get characters to team up to fight against such an unambiguously deadly threat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Collider

Why ‘Deathly Hallows’ Should Have Strayed Further From the Harry Potter Books

It’s one of the most popular Harry Potter memes: Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) racing across the room to shove Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) against the wall, all while shouting, “Did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?” And why not? Michael Gambon’s line delivery is fun and dramatic, but for many fans, that moment from the fourth film is emblematic of the recklessness they feel screenwriter Steve Kloves and the series’ various directors took in adapting the novels. The Dumbledore from the book, in that scene, and in general, is never so hysterical or physically rough with his students; to make him so seems to disregard much of his established character. That scene, and all the movies, from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban through Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince also leave out so many characters, subplots, and exposition about the Wizarding World’s lore that a vocal contingent of fans has always been left yearning for from the films. For them, it’s to the two-part adaptation of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' credit that it expended more effort in keeping to the page. For me, that choice was among the many things wrong with those two movies.
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Subverts Superhero Masculinity

On screen superheroes have traditionally displayed a specific version of masculinity. These heroes tend to be muscular, strong, intelligent, competent fighters, or some combination of these characteristics. They are heterosexual, tough, and don’t show a wide range of emotions. Until recently, we haven’t had many characters outside of this limiting standard of masculine heroism to look up to. The men of The Umbrella Academy offer a subversive and more realistic depiction of masculinity. The Hargreeves brothers show that gender expression isn’t something that has to be binary or restrictive, but is instead a fluid spectrum.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Iraq
Collider

10 Most Evil 'Better Call Saul' Villains, Ranked

When the series Better Call Saul first began, there was excitement and talk about when the show would merge with Breaking Bad. Breaking Bad became the focus of Better Call Saul, with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul even returning to their Emmy-winning roles. Now, in its last season, Better Call Saul has become its own show with its own culture. Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul does a brilliant job of setting up a chess board of morally murky or downright awful people.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Avoids the Too Many Villains Pitfall

When you think about Thor: Ragnarok, the first things that come to mind are probably Chris Hemsworth’s refreshing take on the title character, Taika Waititi’s bombastic vision, or the film’s tonal shift away from Thor’s first two more melodramatic outings. A thought that probably never enters the mind is that the film has too many villains. With its sprawling roster of antagonists, though, Ragnarok could have easily fallen victim to the “too many villains” criticism that plagues so many superhero films, especially super-sequels. But even with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Skurge (Karl Urban), the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Topaz (Rachel House), and Surtur (Clancy Brown) all featured, the film never feels overstuffed with antagonists. By giving each villain purposeful motivation and by allowing them narrative distance from each other within the film, Thor: Ragnarok demonstrates how a superhero film can feature numerous villains without ever feeling like there are “too many.”
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Bird' Review: An Exceptional Cast Makes This True Crime Drama Soar

In the sea of true-crime series that have hit streaming services so far in 2022, Black Bird is a different kind of animal. And boy, can this bird fly. Taron Egerton turns in a powerhouse performance as Jimmy Keene, the drug-dealing son of a cop (Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles). In exchange for release from his 10-year prison sentence, Keene takes a deal from the FBI to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for mentally unstable inmates in order to help the feds nail down a suspected serial killer. But, before he can be released, Keene has to gain the trust of said serial killer, Larry Hall (a creepier than ever Paul Walter Hauser), and find out the location of the bodies of suspected victims.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 'Star Wars' Fan Theories That Turned Out to be True(ish)

The Star Wars universe has been around for over four decades by now, and when you have that kind of time to mull over three trilogies, three standalone films, dozens of television seasons, and countless EU books, it’s inevitable that some eager fans are going to devise their own ideas about the truth behind certain parts of the stories.
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

An uncertain and meandering work that struggles to craft a compelling story when intermixed with ineffective commentary, The Forgiven is doomed by its own tepid adherence to trope that robs the experience of any teeth. This is a shame as, despite the poor way it ends up being constructed, the promising pieces are all there. Getting to see leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain on screen is always intriguing, especially when they take on cruel characters whose flaws are at the forefront of the performance. It also is directed with a sure hand by John Michael McDonagh whose past films, like the magnificent meditation on faith that is Calvary, have established that he is no stranger to navigating the often painful intricacies of a complicated story. While there are flashes of this more focused grappling with a theme attempting to burst through in The Forgiven, it only ends up being smothered by its own worst impulses. While there is promise and potential in its premise, it never is actually excavated enough to justify its surprisingly egotistical unraveling into errant mundanity.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Revisited: “Your Hammer Pulled You Off?”

Thor had always had a tricky place within the MCU. He doesn’t have clearly defined features like Tony Stark or Steve Rogers. Yes, he’s noble and heroic, but he’s also harder to describe, in part because he’s such a bizarre character (he’s a demigod space alien), but also because Marvel landed on a unique performer like Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth fits the bill physically for the character, but over the years, he’s shown that he’s a comically gifted actor who shines brightest when he’s allowed to just be funny. And yet the first two Thor movies aren’t exactly sure how to use him. They give him moments to be humorous, but they seem ambivalent about leaning into the comedy as if that would diminish the seriousness of the situation. Director Taika Waititi had no such reservations with Thor: Ragnarok. Let's take a look at Ragnarok now that Thor: Love and Thunder is on the horizon. While it's been nearly five years since Ragnarok first hit theaters, with 12 movies in between them, including the watershed bookend film Avengers: Endgame and the (tangentially related) tv series Loki.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Hulu Right Now

In the mood to binge-watch some magic and adventure? Want to be transported to a whole new world? A good fantasy series can help you do just that. Whether it's monsters or magicians you're after, werewolves or witches, Hulu's library covers all that and more. Can't find what you're looking...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy