Watch this electric boat 'fly' above the water

A cruise ship has been docked in Seattle for repairs after passengers recorded the ship hitting an iceberg off the Alaskan coast. The Norwegian Sun arrived in Washington state on Thursday after hitting part of an iceberg on Saturday close to the Hubbard Glacier in southern Alaska.The ship then returned to the state capital of Juneau, where it was inspected and cleared to travel to Seattle at lower speeds. A family from Nevada, who was on board at the time of impact, told the Associated Press that the collision sounded like a loud door slam.Benjamin Talbott was on the...

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO