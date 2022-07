NEW BRAUNFELS -- The Comal Independent School District has announced a new valedictorian for the class of 2022 at Smithson Valley High School. Ava Roat is the new valedictorian after new grade calculations confirmed she is the top-ranking student of the senior class. During her time at Smithson Valley High School, Roat was named a National Merit Commended Scholar and College Board National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Scholar. Roat also received the AP Scholar Award from the College Board for earning a 3 or higher or on three or more AP exams.

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO