Joe O’Dea beats Ron Hanks in Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Usually, passes cost $80. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an annual state park pass that provides entry to all Colorado State Parks, protects Colorado wildlife, supports search and rescue programs, and funds trails and local community projects. People will be able to buy or decline the pass when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle starting in 2023. The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. Residents will have the option to decline the pass when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk or by notifying a customer service representative.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO