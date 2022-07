The Untermyer Gardens Conservancy recently held its annual Sunset Soirée in the Walled Garden at Untermyer Gardens in Yonkers, overlooking the Hudson River. The gala was co-chaired by Ann Carmel, Jenny du Pont, and Meg Walker and superbly catered by Peter Kelly and X2O. The honorees were Kristen and Robert DeLaMater, two longtime friends of the garden who have been active for many years with various charitable organizations and institutions enhancing life in the Hudson Valley.

YONKERS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO