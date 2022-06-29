Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 10; State Positivity Rate 8.67 %

At approximately 9:30 pm on June 30, 2022, during the annual Westport Police Athletic League (PAL) Fireworks Celebration, a fire started on the barge's deck used to launch the fireworks. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and there were no injuries nor property damage. The Westport Fire Department was able to coordinate with the crew from Fireworks by Grucci to ensure their safety and the safety of the public during the fire. Westport Firefighters on the scene were assisted by a fire boat from the Norwalk Fire Department to extinguish the fire.

