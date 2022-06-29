ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 10; State Positivity Rate 8.67 %

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department of Public Health reported 10 more cases in Westport over...

MaryLou Bell, 83, Died; Staples Class of ‘56, Beloved Westporter

MaryLou Bell, 83, of Westport, CT, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. MaryLou is survived by her daughter Kathy Santarella and husband Scott of Westport, CT; son Bob Stephens and wife Marybeth of Suffolk, VA; her six grandchildren, Jordan & Jamie Santarella, Weston, Tyler, Ashley & Will Stephens; her sister and brother-in-law Annette & AJ Izzo of Westport, CT; her brother-in-law Ray Barry and his wife Linda of Fairfield, CT. She is also survived by many cousins (especially her 'ABC' cousins) and many cherished nieces and nephews.
WESTPORT, CT
Fire on Fireworks Barge “Under Investigation”

At approximately 9:30 pm on June 30, 2022, during the annual Westport Police Athletic League (PAL) Fireworks Celebration, a fire started on the barge's deck used to launch the fireworks. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and there were no injuries nor property damage. The Westport Fire Department was able to coordinate with the crew from Fireworks by Grucci to ensure their safety and the safety of the public during the fire. Westport Firefighters on the scene were assisted by a fire boat from the Norwalk Fire Department to extinguish the fire.
Hanging Out, Saving Fuel

Crew members aboard sailing yachts Sawtooth and COHO hang from the lifelines as moderate breeze and chop carry them through this tonight’s regatta, now the most fuel efficient way to travel in Westport. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
MoCA Westport Women “Pulling Threads of Social Discourse” Open Today

MoCA Westport announces the opening of Women Pulling at the Threads of Social Discourse in collaboration with The Contemporary Art Modern Project (The CAMP Gallery) and the Fiber Artists Miami Association (FAMA). The exhibition explores how female artists, utilizing textiles as their medium, subvert the social expectation of crafting by lambasting this soft medium with political and social awareness.
WESTPORT, CT
NWS: Slight Chances of Severe Weather this Weekend

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center:. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for Saturday and we wanted to provide you with a brief update. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, tonight and into Saturday morning....
CONNECTICUT STATE

