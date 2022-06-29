Firework and Burn Ban in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Hot and dry conditions in Central Texas have forced several counties to put burn bans in place days before Fourth of July celebrations. “We’re having more fires now than we have had in the last several months. The trend is is getting worse,” says McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. […]
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures. "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type.
Coryell County has issued a Disaster Declaration prohibiting the use of fireworks in the county, but the sale of fireworks is still allowed, following the Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday morning. The disaster declaration only prohibits the use of fireworks, but not the sale. The exception is for public displays...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County’s firework ban was extended on Friday after approval from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office. The extension means the commercial sale or personal use of fireworks is not permitted within the county during the holiday weekend and beyond. Travis Vincent closed the windows...
Despite a little rain falling on Coryell County the day before their meeting, Coryell County Commissioners voted to prohibit the use of fireworks in the county with the exception of professional municipal displays such as the one in Gatesville. While it will be illegal to discharge fireworks in Coryell County,...
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The pops and booms of fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, but this year, thanks to severe drought conditions, Central Texans may have a harder time buying them. In Bell County, the county judge banned all fireworks on Wednesday, June 22. After rainfall on Monday,...
I know the boiling water alerts have been extremely stressful and frustrating in Killeen, Texas, but I am very happy to announce that the notice has been lifted for properties on Tudor and Whitmire Drive, which are on the north side of Killeen. HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN IN KILLEEN.
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation announces that its contractors will begin a road restoration project on US 84 from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive starting July 5. Crews will be working on enhancing the safety of the roadway, according to the city. The project is...
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced to start operations again for overhead signages to be hung in several locations along the southbound I-35 mainlanes. From July 5 through July 8, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the southbound mainlanes of I-35 between Forest Street...
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports. On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.
Central Texas summers are hot and dry, and it's a fact we all live with. It's gotten so bad in Georgetown, Texas that officials have issued watering restrictions. Summer 2022 in Texas has proven yet again to be hot and dry. According to statistics from Drought.gov:. - 20.0 Million people...
GROESBECK, Texas — The Limestone Medical Center is bringing back a program that helps sexual assault survivors in a number of ways. The program is called the Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program working in cooperation with the District Attorney and local law enforcement. Before, sexual assault victims may have...
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – People are getting excited to hit the lake this weekend for the Fourth of July celebrations. But before you head out, lake officials want to remind us water safety. “Make sure at the very least that you have life-jackets within reach for everybody on the boat, keeping in mind that […]
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bell County Judge David Blackburn has amended the ban on fireworks because of the rain that fell on Monday. Judge Blackburn says that since some parts of Bell County received up to 3 inches of rain, some fireworks can be sold and used in the unincorporated areas of the county.
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Friday afternoon converged in Marlin to help firefighters there contain a massive fire that engulfed a two-story building at the corner of Wood Street and Commerce Street. “Here in Marlin, this is probably one of the largest fires they’ve had...
Consider this a warning to anyone who thinks about committing a crime. Looking over the fees some residents will have to pay is certainly higher than a normal person would expect to pay. Crime doesn't pay, and it certainly shows with this news from Killeen. The Municipal Court of Killeen...
Comments / 0