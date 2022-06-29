ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Man stabbed in Shamokin

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Shamokin. Officers...

www.wnep.com

NorthcentralPA.com

Caretaker allegedly threatens child with belt at school

Williamsport, Pa. — Several witnesses told State Police investigators they saw a student caretaker carrying a belt in his hand or threatening a child with it. Reginald Gallman, 55, was assigned to a six-year-old student at Donald E. Schick Elementary School and was walking down a hallway with them on May 31. The child fell to the floor which led Gallman to remove his belt and threaten to hit them with it, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man posted video of conversations between himself and Sunbury City Officials

Sunbury, Pa. —Despite being told several times by Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp that he did not want to be on video, police said a man concealed his phone while it recorded the conversation. A witness came forward with the information after police said they discovered video of the conversation on Donald Lee Heilig, 54, of Sunbury’s Facebook page. On the video Rupp could be heard saying to Heilig “I don’t want you recording me” as they spoke on April 15 while standing on N....
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Honoring fallen soldiers in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The West Pittston Historical Society hosted an event in a cemetery on Saturday. 'First to Fall' honored the legacy of Benjamin and Stukley Harding; the first soldiers to be killed in the days leading up to the Battle of Wyoming in 1778. Speakers and reenactors...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with straw purchase of firearms

PITTSTON — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced the arrest of Stephen Lamoreaux, 32, on allegations he lawfully purchased firearms but then used them to pay off a drug debt. Lamoreaux, of Oliver Street, Swoyersville, was arraigned Friday by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on two...
PITTSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman dies in parking garage crash at Geisinger

Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner’s Office is investigating the accidental death of a 90-year-old woman who was involved in a crash at a Geisinger parking deck. Edith Barnhart crashed her vehicle at 1 p.m. June 27 in the parking garage of the Geisinger Outpatient Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township. Barnhart struck other vehicles and hit a wall head-on the parking garage, according to WKOK News Radio. Barnhart passed away the next day due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. kids on ATV hurt when they crash into car

Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport man arrested on assault charges for pointing a rifle at people

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police Officers radioed other units on June 24 just before midnight and told them to place a man under arrest. The officers had just spoke with three people who accused Eugene Caudell, 50, of pointing a rifle at them. Caudell was taken into custody at his residence near the 600 block of Penn Street. Officer Nathan Kendall wrote in an affidavit that several witnesses said Caudell...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

19-Year-Old Stabbed in Shamokin, Police Seek Info

SHAMOKIN – A 19-year-old Shamokin man was injured and flown to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Shamokin. Police tell us the victim was flown to Geisinger and they are still looking for perpetrator. Ray Siko, the police chief, says officers were called to an area on Sunbury...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Free Narcan drive held in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, EMS officials in tamaqua partnered with county and state officials to host a free Narcan drive. According to the Attorney General's Office, drug overdoses are the number one accidental killer in the state. Anyone could stop by the Tamaqua Community Ambulance Association along...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police recover car used in Luzerne County home invasion

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say the vehicle used in the Hanover Township home invasion that took place on Wednesday has been located. Hanover Township Police Chief Dave Lewis confirms with Eyewitness News that the car used during the home invasion has been recovered by police. Police believe the three individuals pictured below were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Witnesses help Shamokin Police locate alleged assailant

Shamokin, Pa. — Witnesses helped track down a man police said headbutted and strangled someone during a fight. Several people spoke with police and told them about a person of interest who had run by them or asked for a ride on June 20, the same day an alleged assault occurred. Authorities were able to identify the suspect as Bobby Antonio Colon, 44, of Shamokin through their investigation near the...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

New Susquehanna Valley thruway ready to open

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's a day many people thought would never come. But after more than 50 years of planning, officials celebrated the opening of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project. "It's a four-lane limited-access new roadway that connects Route 147 in Northumberland County to Routes 11 and...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Neighbors shaken up after Hanover Township home invasion

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home invasion leaves people living in a quiet Luzerne County neighborhood shaken up. The home invasion in Hanover Township comes as a shock to many people who live there. Wednesday night eyewitness news spoke with residents who tell me they’re very concerned about safety in their community. “It’s […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Child spilling shaved ice at concert prompts harassment incident

Sunbury, Pa. — A child spilling a shaved ice treat at an outdoor concert in Northumberland County was the catalyst that caused two women to throw water bottles and slushies at each other. State police at Stonington say the incident occurred at a concert on June 24 at a winery in Rockefeller Township when the child accidentally dropped the shaved ice on the shoulder of the woman sitting in front of him. The woman became irate and threw a water bottle at a woman who was with the child. That woman, in turn, threw a slushy in retaliation, police said. Harassment charges are pending.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New rules in place at Loyalsock Pool

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pool has created some new rules for swimmers. This comes after years of incidents involving young people. This week, the township began enforcing some new rules to cut down on the problems they’ve been having with teens. The Parks and Recreational Department says they want everyone to […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

