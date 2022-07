The next commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic is a former naval flight officer and Virginia Beach native. Rear Adm. Christopher “Scotty” Gray will take over for Rear Adm. Charles “Chip” Rock during a change of command ceremony scheduled at Naval Station Norfolk Thursday. Rock, who has commanded a region overseeing 14 naval installations and nearly two dozen reserve outposts from Wisconsin through North Carolina, including the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, is retiring from the sea service after almost 35 years.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO