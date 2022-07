For the sixth straight recruiting cycle, Nebraska has added a playmaker from the state of Georgia. Receiver Barry Jackson committed to the Huskers on Saturday from his high school, Cedar Grove, in the Atlanta suburb of Ellenwood. The class of 2023 prospect is a composite three-star athlete who has stacked upwards of 20 offers since landing his first in mid-December. He becomes the 11th Nebraska pledge this cycle.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO