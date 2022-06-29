ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Nightly maintenance work for US 287

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The northbound elevated freeway of U.S. 287 will be shut down nightly for maintenance work.

Crews started the job Monday night, June 27, and will continue until Friday, July 8.

The night work will start at 8 p.m. and will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Northbound U.S. 287 traffic will exit at the Jacksboro Highway-Galveston Street exit, and northbound U.S. 281 traffic will exit at the same exit.

The eastbound Kell Freeway interchange ramp, the flyover, to the northbound elevated freeway will be closed.

Drivers should instead take the Broad Street exit ramp and go north on Broad at the lights.

