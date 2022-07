With more than 60 miles of pristine coastline, it’s no wonder seafood is basically a food group in Myrtle Beach. Yet, this South Carolina destination serves up so much more than oceanic eats (although everything from the sea here is a scrumptious catch)—it’s a smorgasbord for the senses, thanks to more than 2,000 restaurants among 14 unique communities. From the freshest seafood and Calabash cuisine to Lowcountry fare and good old-fashioned soul food, here are the must-eat cuisines that prove Myrtle Beach is a true grub hub.

