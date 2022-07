San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria could possibly be playing in his final season in the majors. As it stands, Longoria may hit free agency after the ongoing season, as he has a $13 million team option for the 2023 campaign. There is a $5 million buyout for the season as well. Overall, Longoria […] The post Giants’ Evan Longoria drops truth bomb on San Francisco future appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO