Bordentown, NJ

Bordentown Middle School softball completes undefeated season

By Rich Fisher
Community News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bordentown Middle School softball team outscored its opponents, 136-14 this year; so it wouldn’t seem like it was rarely tested much. The Bobcats were actually one inning away from having their undefeated season come to an end in the last game of the year. They entered the bottom of the...

www.communitynews.org

Trentonian

Cubs call up Trenton High graduate Narciso Crook to major leagues

A pro baseball player from the capital city is on the cusp of making his major-league debut. The Chicago Cubs called up 26-year-old outfielder Narciso Crook to the big leagues Thursday. A Trenton High School graduate, Crook spent the last eight seasons grinding in the minor leagues. The Reds drafted...
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Disc League Is Counter Culture’s Ultimate Game Legacy

The game of Ultimate was invented in the parking lot of Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, in 1968. This was during the height of 1960s counterculture. Surfing, skateboarding, and Frisbee were sports outside the mainstream as young people wished to look and act differently than their parents before them.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bordentown, NJ

Bordentown is a city in Burlington County, New Jersey. Its history dates back to the colonial era when it was an important port town. In 1682, the Europeans first settled in Bordentown, where it was known as "Farnsworth's Landing." In 1717, Farnsworth's Landing became Borden's Town. Joseph Bonaparte, disguised as...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
billypenn.com

With $450k consulting contract, Philadelphia’s new school superintendent crushes hopes for change | Opinion

Lisa Haver is a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, @APPSphilly. After years of pain and frustration that included the closing of neighborhood schools, privatization driven by standardized tests, crumbling infrastructure, and more than one debacle, the people of Philadelphia were psyched for new leadership in the school district.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Brianna Davis

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Runnemede. Brianna Davis was reported missing in Camden today. She is described as a white female, 5’7”, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in the area of Broadway and Federal Street wearing a white T-shirt and black sweatpants. She is known to frequent the Broadway corridor, Whitman Park and Mount Ephraim Avenue.
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

TikTok found a fascinating speakeasy pizzeria in Cherry Hill, NJ

It’s no secret that New Jersey has the best pizza in the country and I’m not just saying that because I live here. Food & Wine published their “10 Best Pizza States in America” last year and New Jersey was actually #1. (If there’s a new list for this year and we’re not at the top spot, I don’t want to know about it).
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in South Jersey crash

A Salem County man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the New Jersey State Police. William K. Greenwood Jr., 68, of Elmer, was riding his motorcycle south on Route 635/Cohansey Friesburg Road near Alloway Friesburg Road in Alloway shortly after 2 p.m. when he traveled off the road to the right and into a ditch.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
newtownpress.com

HARRISON TWP. EXPLOSION KILLS 1

HARRISON TWP. – An explosion at a commercial welding site left one person dead after an explosion on June 15. The explosion tore off a section of the building’s roof, and could be felt by surrounding homes and businesses. At approximately 10:40 a.m., the Harrison Township Police and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
philadelphiaweekly.com

Finally, a casino eatery that’s serious about barbecue; Sebastian Maniscalco heads back to Borgata; Hard Rock books Beatles musical

The 44 years of Atlantic City’s legal-casino era has provided visitors with a plethora of excellent restaurants covering a wide variety of culinary outlets from steak houses and Asian outlets to burger joints, seafood vendors, Mexican and Italian rooms…you get the idea. But for reasons unknown, barbecue has never been much of a part of the gustatory conversation in AyCee’s gambling dens.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

A New Road Beckons: Chapel Avenue (CR 626) – Cherry Hill

This road upgrade project brought to life a critical infrastructure improvement to 1.9 miles in Camden County. Considering the safety to bikers, motorists and pedestrians alike, the Chapel Avenue (CR 626) improvement project spans a stretch of road from Haddonfield Road to Kings Highway in Cherry Hill Township. Under the stewardship of County Engineer Kevin Becica, design engineers French & Parrello Associates of Wall developed a creative solution to calm traffic in the area while creating bicycle lanes and new sidewalks for pedestrians.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Mercer County Grand Jury Indicts Isiah Roberts In Connection To Shooting Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A grand jury indicted Isiah Roberts on seven counts in the shooting death of 9-year-old Sequoya Bacon-Jones in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday. Roberts is being charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second degree aggravated assault, fourth degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a handgun. The indictment is a result of the investigation of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department, according to a release. The shooting happened as Bacon-Jones was outside playing with her brother and friends in the courtyard of the Kingsbury Square apartments around 7:30 p.m. on March 25. She was shot once in the upper body as she ran for safety and later died just before midnight at a hospital in New Brunswick. The Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation revealed that a Facebook feud between two women led to a fight that preceded the shooting. Roberts is currently being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending his trial.
TRENTON, NJ

