Bordentown Middle School softball completes undefeated season

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A grand jury indicted Isiah Roberts on seven counts in the shooting death of 9-year-old Sequoya Bacon-Jones in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday. Roberts is being charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second degree aggravated assault, fourth degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a handgun. The indictment is a result of the investigation of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department, according to a release. The shooting happened as Bacon-Jones was outside playing with her brother and friends in the courtyard of the Kingsbury Square apartments around 7:30 p.m. on March 25. She was shot once in the upper body as she ran for safety and later died just before midnight at a hospital in New Brunswick. The Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation revealed that a Facebook feud between two women led to a fight that preceded the shooting. Roberts is currently being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending his trial.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO