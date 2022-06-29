ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington-area 4th of July fireworks, parades and occasions in 2022

By Street Food Blog
Cover picture for the articleWEST BURLINGTON — in case you are searching for household enjoyable, free leisure, good meals, and a unbelievable fireworks show, you will be sure you discover them at West Burlington’s Fourth of July celebration. Here’s a schedule for the occasion set to happen Monday, largely on Broadway...

Sioux City Journal

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
OTTUMWA, IA
KWQC

Crumbl Cookies now open in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities. Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, June 30, 2022

06/29/22 – 12:19 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited David Leon Holmes II, 30, of Fort Madison, in the 4100 block of Avenue O, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. 06/29/22 – 7:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Carl Allan Peterson, 39, of Burlington, in...
FORT MADISON, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Beloved QC Taco Shop Getting Ready To Reopen After Fire

A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Protests planned in Burlington over Roe V Wade ruling

Burlington, IA- A group of local women have organized protests in response to the recent overturning of Roe V Wade. 2 protests have been scheduled to take place Tuesday in Downtown Burlington. The First Protest will take place at the Des Moines County Courthouse at 10 AM. The Second protest will begin at 6 PM at the bottom of Snake Alley and end at the Memorial Auditorium.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
qctoday.com

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 28

Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs. K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport. Founded...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

When is it appropriate to set off fireworks in Iowa?

There is a good chance you have already heard people setting off fireworks and firecrackers, even though we’re still a few days away from the Fourth of July. Iowa law states fireworks are only to be set off from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th, but people have already begun to spark their sparklers.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Gaylord to announce run for Lee County Treasurer

LEE COUNTY – The Lee County Republicans are holding a Central Committee Meeting on Tuesday July 5th, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Pilot Grove Meeting Room (506 North Main) in Donnellson. Lee County Deputy Treasurer Becky Gaylord is to announce her intention to run for Lee County Treasurer on the Republican Ticket.
LEE COUNTY, IA
97X

Who Doesn’t Love a Town-Wide Party? Coal Valley Daze is Here!

There's nothing better, in my book, than a good city wide party. There's a certain feeling you get when everyone is involved and eager to have a great time together. Small towns are the best at this. I love seeing people from high school that I haven't seen for years. Running into my parents friends who are happy to be out and about.
COAL VALLEY, IL
khqa.com

Woman arrested in Keokuk home arson

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — A Keokuk woman is facing arson charges after a house fire in the 1300 block of Oak Street. The Keokuk Fire Department was called around 8 a.m. Sunday to a home fully involved with flames. Everyone made it out of the home. Thankfully, firefighters were...
KEOKUK, IA
tspr.org

No more snow days in Macomb School District

The Board of Education agreed to have the district hold E-Learning days instead of calling off classes for emergencies such as snow storms. “On these years where you have four, five, six snow days, those really end up being four, five, six lost learning days, because when you tack them onto the end (of the school year), there’s no way of creating that continuity of learning,” said Superintendent Patrick Twomey.
MACOMB, MO
Pen City Current

Anhydrous pipeline meeting set for Oct. 19

LEE COUNTY – Today the Iowa Utilities Board issued an order establishing the procedural schedule and setting a public hearing date of October 19, 2022, in Lee County, Iowa, for a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline project by Nustar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. The project is currently is pending before...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Amtrak train headed for FM derails in Missouri

FORT MADISON – An Amtrak passenger train headed for Fort Madison on the Los Angeles to Chicago route derailed today near Mendon, Missouri. According to a statement from Amtrak, the Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling on BNSF tracks from LA to Chicago, derailed eight cars and two locomotives after striking a truck that was allegedly obstructing a public crossing near Mendon.
FORT MADISON, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Late-night pizza run results in a stolen and totaled car

A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night. Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.
DAVENPORT, IA

