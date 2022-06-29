Guerrero’s run-scoring hit in 9th leads Toronto over Boston

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slides safely into third base ahead of the throw to Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) (Jon Blacker/AP)

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5.

Jordan Romano (2-2) pitched one inning for the win as Toronto improved to 7-2 against the Red Sox.

Rob Refsnyder hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the seventh and Christian Vázquez singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth, but Boston’s bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

