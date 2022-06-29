ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IL

BAILEY WINS REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

By Mark Weiler
 4 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative State Senator Darren Bailey to take on...

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/1/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The State’s Illinois Family Relief Plan begins today, on this Friday, July 1st. Governor JB Pritzker says in total, more than $1.8 billion in relief is going out to taxpayers, although many lawmakers say its all a gimmick. Starting today, the state’s one percent sales tax on groceries will go away for a year and a two-cent increase in the gas tax, set to go into effect on July 1st, will instead be delayed to January 1st of next year. The plan permanently expands the state’s earned income tax credit, plus property tax rebates of up to $300 and income tax rebates ranging from $50 to $100 will start going out to eligible households in September. In reaction, downstate lawmakers say the supposed tax savings come after the last three years of the current Governor and legislative leaders trying to raise every tax and fee they could find. Right now the state is reaping a windfall of cash from sales taxes due to historical inflation and price spikes, much of which is driven by current state policies.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
ILLINOIS STATE
Pekin Mayor concedes Illinois House race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mayor of Pekin Mark Luft conceded to challenger Travis Weaver following a competitive race for a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives. Luft released a statement announcing his concession on Facebook. “It’s been an honor to serve as your state representative,” Luft said....
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
Bloomington’s Dan Brady is GOP’s pick for Illinois Secretary of State

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Long-time State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington won the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, soundly defeating his primary opponent. “It feels great,” Brady said. “I really am honored by the turnout and the plurality of the vote it was simply...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
You Won’t Believe What This Illinois Idiot Did To Political Signs

I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
State voter data reveals Congressional candidate failed to vote for nearly a decade

Should the voting community be concerned about a candidate’s voting record and their true intent to seek office? C.H.E.F.S. Community Plan is a coalition of community members focused on education, civic engagement, and advocacy. C.H.E.F.S. (Courts. Housing. Education/Environment. Finance. Safety.), embraces the shepherd spirit and heartfelt practices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he and national civil rights leaders gathered on the Lincoln Memorial steps:
CHICAGO, IL
Tazewell County Republicans say recent GOP primary campaign tactics are 'too negative'

The Illinois primary election is Tuesday, and some Tazewell County conservatives say primary campaign tactics in this cycle are too "cutthroat." The Tazewell County Republicans released a statement on Friday saying they find recent campaign tactics used among Illinois Republican candidates unacceptable, with prolific negative messages being circulated by many campaign teams about their primary opponents.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL

