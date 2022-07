The city of LA is taking steps to cut down on the number of trucks that cut through and operate in residential neighborhoods near the port of LA. The Los Angeles City council passed an emergency law yesterday to temporarily ban new trucking operations in some neighborhoods near the port of LA in Wilmington and Harbor City after residents complained trucking companies are idling in the street, creating traffic and noise and air quality problems.

