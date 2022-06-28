ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Gunmen Killed, Six Officers Wounded In Shootout At Canadian Bank

By Kevin Light
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian police shot dead two men and six officers were wounded during a gunfight at a bank in British Columbia on Tuesday, and nearby homes were evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device, police said. Emergency response team members arrived on the scene at the Bank of...

Bubbalicious
1d ago

Whaaaaa? Guns??? Oh yeah law abiding citizens can’t have for self defense , but criminals can, and Trudeau’s security staff can... 🤦‍♀️

piss on obiden
2d ago

there's no firearms in Canada same as there is no leadership just like their neighbors

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
2d ago

Guns in Canada 🇨🇦 ? Must have been smuggled from Chicago another gun free zone !

#Shooting#Police#Vancouver Island#Canadian Bank#The Bank Of Montreal#Cbc News
