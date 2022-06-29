ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

PHS graduate Lindsay Schell on dean’s list at George Fox

By Philomath News
philomathnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilomath High School graduate Lindsay Schell earned a spot on the dean’s list at George Fox...

philomathnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philomathnews.com

Conner, Leonard make dean’s list at University of Utah

Philomath High School graduates Kenan Conner and Anna Leonard earned inclusion on the dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the spring term. Conner and Leonard were among more than 8,900 students named to the spring dean’s list at the school. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Willamette Community and Grange Hall receives Oregon Heritage grant

The Willamette Community and Grange Hall Historical Building Foundation received an Oregon Heritage grant, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced. The old hall is located about 10 miles southeast of Philomath and straight south of Corvallis on Highway 99W and Greenberry Road. Originally constructed over the winter of 1922-23, it had fallen into disrepair over the past couple of decades before restoration efforts took hold. Philomath residents Jay Sexton and Toni Hoyman have been among those leading the charge to save the building.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Local engineer establishes business to bring his talents to hometown neighbors

Growing up in Philomath and staying close to home to earn mechanical engineering degrees at Oregon State University, Mark McGuire places great importance on local connections. Beyond those strong bonds with his hometown, McGuire wants to help small businesses through mechanical work that might not be available to them otherwise.
PHILOMATH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Philomath, OR
Education
City
Philomath, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Newberg, OR
Education
KGW

Here are the Fourth of July celebrations happening in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — Independence Day celebrations are back this Fourth of July after being pushed back the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Whether it's a fireworks display, parade, silent disco or a laser light show, there are lots of options in and around Portland this year — so we put together a list to help you figure out the best way to spend your holiday weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Mount Union Stories: Elmyra Rose Armentrout (1838-1903)

Passed Away at Philomath. The following biographical sketch is contributed by a friend of the deceased, Mrs. Armentrout:. Elmira Rose Dobbin Armentrout was born August 22nd, 1838, near Columbus, Ohio. She went to Illinois at the age of 15, and afterward prepared for teaching by attending the Normal school at Terre Haute, Indiana. She taught at intervals for nearly twenty years. In December 1859, she married W.H. Armentrout. She soon found the cares on her shoulders, Mr. Armentrout having responded to his country’s call to arms. He was absent three years, one fourth of which time he spent in a southern army prison.
PHILOMATH, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Goes Bonkers with Fourth of July Happ's

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Just about the entire area of Tillamook County on the north Oregon coast is diving into some kind of Fourth of July revelry or another. More than just a few beach towns will be celebrating, and there's more firework shows compacted into this single coastal region than elsewhere in the state. (Above: fireworks in Rockaway Beach, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
TILLAMOOK, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fox
iheart.com

Oregon National Guard Flyovers

The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. 142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, says the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays such as this. “There's...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

LCC all clear after lockdown

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College announced that its downtown campus and Titan Court were on lockdown. LCC said law enforcement personnel were present at the scene, and advised the public to avoid the area. Officials said there was no threat to the public posed by this incident.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Police on lookout for more victims of custom woodworker’s alleged scam

A local man who started a woodworking business in Philomath two years ago has allegedly taken more than 35 customers on a ride by charging deposits on custom jobs and then never doing any of the work. Now, Philomath Police would like to know if anyone else out there wants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phs#Undergraduate Students#Philomath High School#Philomath High
The Oregonian

Fourth of July holiday in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed, what are the transit schedule changes

Here’s a list of changes and schedules for services and government offices due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Looking for something to do this Independence Day holiday? We’ve got you covered from Medford to Ridgefield, to Pendleton and beyond, check out our list of rodeos, parades, and of course, fireworks across Oregon and southwest Washington: oregonlive.com/events.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Community steps up in aftermath of the grandstand fire

The Frolic has deep roots in Philomath. The name has varied through the years — it was called the Buckaroos and Loggers Frolic at its inaugural event in June 1954 and the rodeo didn’t come along until 1983. No matter what the name, the summer celebration established itself as an annual tradition in this small mid-valley community.
PHILOMATH, OR
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath Community Services Summer 2022 News

Greetings from Philomath Community Services (PCS)! After a wet spring, we are ready for some sunshine! Big thanks to all of our volunteers, donors, and supportive community members who make our work possible. Below is a snapshot of our latest activities. Please feel welcome to reach out and get involved.
PHILOMATH, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

The 2022 Molalla Buckaroo!

If you're looking for something fun to do over the long holiday weekend, head over to Molalla for the Molalla Buckaroo! Kerry Williamson got a preview of the big event, taking place July 1-4th. For more information about the Molalla Buckaroo, visit molallabuckaroo.com. For more information about all fun things...
MOLALLA, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Oregon ‘more vibrant’ because of tourism

July 1, 2022 — A majority of Oregonians believe that the natural beauty of the state is its biggest draw for visitors, according to a recent survey of 1,674 people 18 and older by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVCB). Two-thirds of Oregon residents, at 65 percent, responded...
FLORENCE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy