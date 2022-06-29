PHS graduate Lindsay Schell on dean’s list at George Fox

Passed Away at Philomath. The following biographical sketch is contributed by a friend of the deceased, Mrs. Armentrout:. Elmira Rose Dobbin Armentrout was born August 22nd, 1838, near Columbus, Ohio. She went to Illinois at the age of 15, and afterward prepared for teaching by attending the Normal school at Terre Haute, Indiana. She taught at intervals for nearly twenty years. In December 1859, she married W.H. Armentrout. She soon found the cares on her shoulders, Mr. Armentrout having responded to his country’s call to arms. He was absent three years, one fourth of which time he spent in a southern army prison.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO