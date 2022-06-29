Filming of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ provides financial boost for Erie and local fire department

Lights, camera, action! Earlier we reported that some scenes for season two of “Mayor of Kingstown” are being filmed right here in Erie.

While seeing the film crews and actors around town is exciting, it’s also providing a financial boost for one local fire department and the City of Erie.

The production company is paying thousands of dollars to the city for police and fire crews. One local fire department is also receiving a financial boost.

Filming continued on Tuesday on Erie’s waterfront for the Paramount Plus series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

We got our hands on a special events permit that the production company filed with the city.

According to the permit, the production company paid more than $24,000 to the City of Erie for police, fire, and other services.

The CEO of VisitErie said that the whole community is benefiting from this.

“They are paying for permits, food and everything else. So it’s all positive,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

If you were lucky enough to see some of the action near Lampe Marina where they’ve been filming, you might have seen a Michigan State Police boat. The boat is actually Fuller Hose’s rescue boat.

“We had sat down and met with the production company. They basically had made us an offer that we really had a really hard time refusing. 90% of our budget is done through fundraising,” said Chris Skrekla, President of Fuller Hose Company.

The volunteer fire department said that at a time when so many volunteer fire departments are struggling, the money was needed especially since their biggest annual fundraiser, the North East Cherry Festival, was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

“They seemed to be very happy with the way the boat performed. They obviously decaled it, it no longer said Fuller Hose on the side. It was vinyl wrapped to say the Michigan State Police as the series is based in Lake Michigan,” said Skrekla.

The money that was given to Fuller Hose Company in order for the filming crew to use this vessel will help the volunteer station, as well as the North East community.

“We usually see about 30-35 search and rescue cases on Lake Erie per year. So the donation that they made will help us buy some more equipment, and then hopefully we’ll be able to continue to put fuel in the tanks and help people out,” said Skrekla.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The president of Fuller Hose Company also wants to stress that the community was never in danger while their rescue boat was being used for filming. They had mutual aid agreements with other departments and the U.S. Coast Guard if they were needed for a water rescue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.