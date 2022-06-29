ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Filming of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ provides financial boost for Erie and local fire department

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2tK4_0gP9x10v00

Lights, camera, action! Earlier we reported that some scenes for season two of “Mayor of Kingstown” are being filmed right here in Erie.

While seeing the film crews and actors around town is exciting, it’s also providing a financial boost for one local fire department and the City of Erie.

The production company is paying thousands of dollars to the city for police and fire crews. One local fire department is also receiving a financial boost.

Filming continued on Tuesday on Erie’s waterfront for the Paramount Plus series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

We got our hands on a special events permit that the production company filed with the city.

Paramount Plus show being filmed in Erie

According to the permit, the production company paid more than $24,000 to the City of Erie for police, fire, and other services.

The CEO of VisitErie said that the whole community is benefiting from this.

“They are paying for permits, food and everything else. So it’s all positive,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

If you were lucky enough to see some of the action near Lampe Marina where they’ve been filming, you might have seen a Michigan State Police boat. The boat is actually Fuller Hose’s rescue boat.

“We had sat down and met with the production company. They basically had made us an offer that we really had a really hard time refusing. 90% of our budget is done through fundraising,” said Chris Skrekla, President of Fuller Hose Company.

As temperatures increase, so does tick activity

The volunteer fire department said that at a time when so many volunteer fire departments are struggling, the money was needed especially since their biggest annual fundraiser, the North East Cherry Festival, was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

“They seemed to be very happy with the way the boat performed. They obviously decaled it, it no longer said Fuller Hose on the side. It was vinyl wrapped to say the Michigan State Police as the series is based in Lake Michigan,” said Skrekla.

The money that was given to Fuller Hose Company in order for the filming crew to use this vessel will help the volunteer station, as well as the North East community.

“We usually see about 30-35 search and rescue cases on Lake Erie per year. So the donation that they made will help us buy some more equipment, and then hopefully we’ll be able to continue to put fuel in the tanks and help people out,” said Skrekla.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The president of Fuller Hose Company also wants to stress that the community was never in danger while their rescue boat was being used for filming. They had mutual aid agreements with other departments and the U.S. Coast Guard if they were needed for a water rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 1-3

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Erie SeaWolves Baseball The Erie SeaWolves are home at UPMC Park this weekend to take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. this weekend will consist […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New green space park, trail opens in City of Corry

The City of Corry was celebrating a special addition to the community on Friday. Dozens of folks got a first hand look at a new green space park and trail. Brian Wilk explains.  The new three-acre green space park and 1,400 foot limestone trail sits on Mead Street across from Mead Park. The trail is also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Chemical spill closes several roads in Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple roads are closed in Warren County after a truck reportedly leaked sulfuric acid onto the roadway. According to the Warren Times Observer, multiple roads stretching from the United Refinery through the city of Warren, and continuing north along Route 62 to the New York state line, have been closed due to numerous […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Announces Paving Schedule for Week of July 4

The City of Erie released its list of anticipated paving locations for the week of July 4. E. 3rd St. from State to French (will be done at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.) W. 3rd St. from Peach to State (will be done at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.)
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Current power outages in Erie

Update: As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the number of people without power in Erie has gone down to 58 total. There are 13 reported power outages in the City of Erie, 44 still in Harborcreek, and less than five in Millcreek. Update: As of 9 p.m. Friday, the numbers continue to fluctuate as there are […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Mural Revealed on Erie's West Side

A new mural celebrating the sights and sounds of a west Erie neighborhood was unveiled Thursday evening. The mural by artist Tom Ferraro is painted on the home of Mrs. Esther Tregler at the corner of W. 3rd and Cascade St. The community-influenced artwork was developed through neighborhood conversations and...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Favorite Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair Continues Through Saturday

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair began on Tuesday, June 28, at the fire department grounds on Shufstall Street in Franklin. The fair, a local tradition since 1933, began at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and will run until Saturday, when festivities start an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
YourErie

Why fireworks cannot be used in the City of Erie by residents

Many people are buying fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. However, fire inspectors are reminding residents that they cannot use fireworks in the City of Erie. Despite fireworks being used in Erie, residents are not allowed to use them anywhere in the city. Erie fire inspectors said that fireworks are a safety hazard, and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Where to find a ‘reel’ good fishing spot in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Whether you live in Erie or are visiting, Lake Erie offers many opportunities for family fishing within walking, biking, or short driving distance of downtown. But where can you go? Presque Isle is the prime spot around Erie, with an average of 1.5 million fish caught each year, according to the Pennsylvania Fish […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Harborcreek dedicates pickleball courts at Whitford Park

Harborcreek Township supervisors dedicated a new pickleball and basketball court at Whitford Park. The project transformed the aging tennis courts at the park into two separate pickleball courts. Community members are welcome to visit what is being called the “Whitford Park Sports Courts” to learn how to relax and get together with friends. The treasurer […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Schedule of July 4th weekend fireworks displays

A number of communities in Chautauqua County will be holding Independence Day celebrations during the upcoming holiday weekend. Here's a list of local communities that are hosting fireworks displays:. Bemus Point: July 3 at 10 pm. Dunkirk: July 4 at dusk. Findley Lake: July 4 at 10 pm. Lakewood: July...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fire Hose#Kingstown#Michigan State Police#Mayor#Paramount Plus#Fuller Hose Company
erienewsnow.com

Sulfuric Acid Leak Closes Several Roads from Warren to NY State Line

A sulfuric acid leak has closed several roads from United Refining in the City of Warren to the New York state line, according to Warren County officials Thursday. City of Warren Police are asking drivers to avoid Lexington Ave. from Carver to Conewango, Market St. from Pennsylvania to Second and multiple areas on Market St./Route 62 to the state line.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Native Hosts Book Signing At U-Pick 6 Public House

Mary Jo Lorei, born and raised in Erie, launched her first book of 52 inspirations in December of 2021. She returned home Thursday to host a book signing at the U-Pick 6 Public House on West Ridge Road. The name of her book is, "Practical Inspirations". She is a Master...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT honors workers killed in line of duty

PennDOT is honoring the 90 workers who have been killed in the line of duty since 1970. On display at the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in North East are 70 crosses with construction hats and work zone vests. They hope this will serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down in work zones. “They should […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Tips for staying safe while around fireworks

As the holiday weekend approaches, it’s important to remember to keep safety in mind when around fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says firework injuries have gone up 25% over the last 15 years. The commission urges everyone to follow these safety tips: Never let young kids ignite or play […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
YourErie

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Police announce passing of dispatcher

The Dunkirk Police Department has announced the passing of a long-time police dispatcher. The department on its Facebook page indicated Jeffrey Ganey had passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 44. Ganey served the department and the community for 18 years. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy