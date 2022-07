ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until Friday to apply for the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. “Since the pandemic first impacted our community, we’ve worked tirelessly to leverage federal and state funding to provide assistance to residents,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. “During this difficult, unprecedented time, the financial support provided by our rental assistance program has helped thousands of Orlando households.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO