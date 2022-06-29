ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston residents gather to mourn victims in San Antonio 18-wheeler

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOUSTON — In Houston on Tuesday night, a group gathered outside FIEL's offices on the southwest side to honor the 51 lives lost in the San Antonio migrant tragedy. Participants carried 51 signs for the victims. "I cannot believe this has happened again," Marta Olivera said. Every year...

www.khou.com

nationworldnews.com

Main fault that killed 53 migrants in San Antonio truck

On Monday, June 27, the driver of the truck that appeared in San Antonio with dozens of dead migrants was out of control. One of those arrested told the Texas Western District Court that Homero Zamorano did not realize that the air conditioning in the rear cabin of the vehicle had stopped working at a time when temperatures in Texas exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit. was recorded above.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sheriff: Migrants at center of Friday semitruck scare in San Antonio in US legally, but unclear if they're allowed to work

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities responded to a scene where migrants were reported jumping in and out of an 18-wheeler on the southwest side Friday afternoon. The 18-wheeler was parked along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive where Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck were seen around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Trae tha Truth giving 100 families free gas

HOUSTON — Houston artist, activist and philanthropist Trae tha Truth is hosting a gas giveaway during his "Trae Day Weekend" with his nonprofit organization, Relief Gang. The Houston icon said he will be giving 100 families free gas. The families will be chosen at random, Trae said on his...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

3 San Antonio residents found guilty of human smuggling

DEL RIO, Texas – A federal jury in Del Rio found three San Antonio residents guilty of human smuggling. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Roberto Galeas-Mejia, 45, from Honduras, who resided in San Antonio; Eva Maria Galeas, aka Eva Huerta-Galeas, 42, of San Antonio; and Lisa Maria Ortega, 24, of San Antonio, ran a human smuggling operation and laundered money from it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Drones to light up Galveston sky for Fourth of July

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — In Galveston, you could say this year’s Fourth of July celebration is soaring to new heights. “We really wanted to come up with something new and something different to offer the people who come to the island for the Fourth," said Michael Woody, the chief tourism officer of Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Galveston Island prepares for large Fourth of July crowds

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Island is preparing for large crowds this Fourth of July weekend despite some rainy weather. "Was coming anyway, so it's fine," said beachgoer Aisha Atkins of Longview. "Going to keep all our plans the same, like waiting for the fireworks." Aisha, along with the others...
GALVESTON, TX
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Mexican officials identify driver of 18-wheeler found in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a red 18-wheeler which contained more than 50 migrants who died in sweltering conditions in San Antonio has been identified. Mexican officials identified the driver as Homero Zamorano, who was spotted on camera at a checkpoint in Encinal, TX Monday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., just three hours before San Antonio first responders discovered the more than 40 bodies of migrants in the trailer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Car plows into southwest Houston furniture store

HOUSTON — A car plowed into a southwest Houston furniture store Friday, damaging a lot of antique pieces inside, said the store's owner. This happened on Fondren Road at Richmond Avenue. The owner said he was helping a customer when a woman driving a black Mercedes Benz drove into...
HOUSTON, TX
zachnews.net

San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Police Department arrested a man last Wednesday evening for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.

Source: San Antonio Police Department (Information) Pictures: San Antonio Police Department, WOAI-TV News 4 San Antonio and KABB-TV Fox 29 (Courtesy) San Antonio, Texas: The San Antonio Police Department have arrested a man during the evening on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
