N.C. man found on interstate arrested for Public Intoxication

The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbKcz_0gP9vp7i00

Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the area of I-40 near the 451 mile marker in reference to a possibly intoxicated male walking on the interstate. Multiple callers had been placed stating that the male was walking in the roadway and trying to wave down cars. Ensley made contact with the male identified as Dennis Pardue.

While speaking with Pardue, deputies noticed a smell of alcohol coming from his person. Pardue stated that he was traveling with an unknown male in a green Ford F-150 and said the male was taking him to Knoxville to a rehab center. Pardue stated that the male became irate and kicked him out of the truck at the 451 exit and started to throw all of his belongings out of the vehicle.

Pardue was placed in a patrol car and taken to the location where he was apparently dropped off by the driver. Deputies searched for his belongings but found nothing. Pardue agreed to participate in a field sobriety test and performed poorly on all tasks. He was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication at that time.

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

