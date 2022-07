Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm. Justin M. Marks, 35, was sentenced by federal Judge James David Cain to three years and seven months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He will then be on three years supervised release.

