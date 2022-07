The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center is excited to add the band No Big Deal into their Music in the Park lineup on July 7 from 6-8 PM. No Big Deal is a band out of Rochester that plays a mix of rockin’ tunes from a wide variety of artists. They are all about keeping the party going and having a good time… it’s No Big Deal! This is a reschedule from their original date that got rained out on June 16th. At this time they do not have any food vendor’s scheduled, so bring a picnic dinner or order some food to-go from one of the many great local Seneca Falls restaurants.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO