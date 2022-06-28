ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

In familiar territory, Sam Cahnman defeats incumbent Rose Ruzic in county board race

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5sbZ_0gP9uvSH00

Sam Cahnman defeated fellow Democrat Rose Ruzic in the only contested primary race for Sangamon County Board on Tuesday.

For now, there is no Republican opponent for the Nov. 8 general election in the 18th District, which covers the northeastern part of the city.

Related: Fowl is fair? Village of Loami residents consider advisory referendum on chickens

All 29 board positions were up for election because of redistricting based on the 2020 U.S. Census .

Cahnman had 172 votes to Ruzic's 141 votes, or 55% to 45% in the primary.

Voters in Loami gave the thumbs up to an advisory referendum allowing chicken coops within village limits. The vote was 61% to 39%.

In New Berlin, a measure to issue $23.5 million in school building bonds for the district won 74% to 26%.

Clearlake voters overwhelming voted to dissolve the village, with just two of the 38 voters voting against it.

Cahnman, an attorney, was the last candidate to file. He beat Republican incumbent Bradley Jones in 2002 to win a seat on the county board.

Cahnman served two terms as Ward 5 alderman but lost a reelection bid to Andrew Proctor in 2015 and lost in 2019 to Proctor again. Current Ward 5 Ald. Lakeisha Purchase was also in that race.

Cahnman has also ran for the U.S. House, Illinois Senate and Illinois House.

More: Rep. Mary Miller delivers stinging defeat to Rep. Rodney Davis in GOP 15th Congressional race

Cahnman said the familiarity with the area included in the newly drawn district spurred him to run.

"I got a great response when I knocked on doors," Cahnman said. "Half the time, I didn't have to introduce myself. They knew who I was. I had help from a lot of volunteers. I had a fantastic reception to signs in (people's) yards."

During the campaign, Cahnman stumped having the county board televise its regular meetings and committee meetings.

His support for a more humane animal control center also struck a nerve with voters.

"There have been so many problems over there," Cahnman said. "I think some steps have been made to improve things with the firing of (longtime director Greg Largent in May) , but more steps need to be taken to bring that animal shelter up to speed."

Whether he has an opponent in November is up to the Republicans," Cahnman said. "It's a pretty Democratic district."

Ruzic formerly worked for the Springfield Township Road District was appointed to the board in 2011, filling out the 19th District term of Doris Turner, who was elected to the Springfield City Council. Turner is now a state senator representing the 48th district.

Ruzic was reelected in 2012 from the 18th District because of redistricting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sEgF_0gP9uvSH00

Chickens in Loami

Loami voters overwhelmingly approved a non-binding referendum to allow chicken coops in the village limits.

Loami Mayor Al Mann said it was put before the voters after the village board discovered that a codification of the ordinances allowed people to have chickens.

"We missed it. All of a sudden, it's back in there. When it showed up, it freaked everybody out," Mann said.

The village board wanted to make sure people who maintained chickens kept them inside, Mann said. That is why referendum specifically referred to "chicken coops."

"We don't want chickens running all over town," Mann added.

He said the village board will further iron out language to address the matter.

Mike Holloway , who has about 20 chickens in Loami, said he has never had any complaints about the birds. He has had chickens since 1977 and told The State Journal-Register earlier that he intended to vote for the referendum.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: In familiar territory, Sam Cahnman defeats incumbent Rose Ruzic in county board race

Comments / 3

Related
1470 WMBD

Stoller, Tipsword win nominations in Tuesday’s primary, Burress loses race to Morton doctor

PEORIA, Ill. – The victories continue for candidates in local races following Tuesday’s primary election. Woodford County Chief Sheriffs Deputy Dennis Tipsword, in the newly 105th Illinois House District, bested three other candidates in the Republican primary, and will become the replacement for State Representative Dan Brady, unless Democrats slate a candidate.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

“Gut punch;” Taylorville leaders react to Davis’ loss

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Taylorville city leaders said they are shocked and upset by Tuesday’s election results after hometown favorite Rodney Davis lost in the primary. The race for the newly-drawn 15th congressional district was one that many people were keeping a close eye on. It pitted two incumbents against each other: Davis against […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
hoiabc.com

Plans on hold for wind turbines in Tazewell County

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
City
Loami, IL
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
New Berlin, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Government
Sangamon County, IL
Elections
wdbr.com

DiCenso to Lesko: You’re inept

In June, we’ve been reporting on a deputy city clerk who used a personal social media account to say Springfield aldermen are “assholes.”. Now, in an email chain WTAX News obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, it’s clear Ald. Kristin DiCenso has little respect for city clerk Frank Lesko. The chain started with concern about a frequent public commenter using council meetings to defame a city employee.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Lucky Horseshoes pitcher dies in crash and more renovations for the state fairgrounds | First Listen

Environmental advocates decry US Supreme Court decision on EPA authority over carbon emissions. Amy Beadle, from the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, details this weekend's festivities. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

City of Springfield Declares Kevin O’Dea Recognition Day

In honor of his 40 years of distinguished service, Thursday, June 30, 2022, has been declared “Kevin O’Dea Recognition Day” in Springfield, Illinois. Mayor James O. Langfelder issued the proclamation in celebration of O’Dea’s 40 years in the broadcast industry and Springfield community. Tuesday, June...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbent#City Council#Illinois Senate#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat#Sangamon County Board#Republican#The County Board#The U S House#Illinois House#Gop
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

$58.1M investment planned at historic Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture kicked of a $58.1 million investment into the historic state fairgrounds. According to a release from the state, from road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, the construction projects are overseen by the Capital Development Board. “For...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wmay.com

Christian County Man Charged With Falsifying FOID Application

A Christian County man is facing felony charges after authorities say he falsified information on his application for a state Firearm Owners ID card. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says 60-year-old Patrick Nichols of Taylorville has been charged with two counts of violating the FOID Act and two counts of forgery. Nichols is accused of failing to disclose a felony conviction out of North Carolina on his FOID application. Convicted felons are ineligible to obtain a FOID card or legally possess firearms in Illinois.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Teamsters Local 916 condemns the planned closure of DAS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Teamsters Local 916 is condemning the planned closure of Decatur Ambulance Service by Hospital Sisters Health System. The closure, which is scheduled for September 1, will result in 40 workers losing their jobs and five retirees losing their health care benefits. “This is an attack...
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

School board votes to lease three new buses

Members of the Community Unit Community School District 7 Board of Education voted Monday night to commit to a five-year lease for three new school buses, agreed to make middle school softball a school-funded sport and approved an amended 2021-22 district budget. With an aging bus fleet threatening to siphon...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
nowdecatur.com

Fourth of July as brought to you by the Decatur Parks District

June 30, 2022 – Independence Day in Decatur will be full of a ton of great activities for the entire family thanks to the Decatur Park District. Take a look below for just a few of the numerous activities:. Staley Run, White and Blue: The Route begins at Overlook...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Drug Conspiracy Involving Son

A Springfield woman is headed to prison for a drug conspiracy that also put her son behind bars. 50-year-old Jennifer Fisher pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges that she helped her son hide and sell hundreds of pounds of cannabis and laundered the proceeds of those sales. Fisher was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield woman, son sentenced for marijuana money laundering conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother and her son were sentenced for marijuana and money laundering conspiracy. Jennifer Fisher, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher is accused...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Mayor Sends Condolences Following Head-On Crash Claims Life of Arthur Pitcher

The Mayor of Jacksonville is sending condolences to the family of an East Central Illinois man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night. 20-year-old Lucas S. Otto of Arthur Illinois was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 near mile marker 118 east of Springfield at approximately 11:20 pm Wednesday when his sedan was struck head-on by a pickup truck that was traveling in the wrong direction in the same lane.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy