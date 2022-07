Those North Carolina maps are experiencing a change. The North Carolina town of East Laurinburg is about to be considered unincorporated land. The former small town was part of Scotland County. If you make the drive from the Charlotte area to the beach you’ve likely driven through Scotland County along 74. This change in distinction will go into effect on July 1. Why you may ask? Well according to the Carolina Public Press financial violations led to this move.

