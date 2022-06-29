Man found with nearly $1M worth of cocaine in wheelchair at Baltimore airport

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.Takara Hughes, 35, of Maplewood, and Tequisha Soloman, 39, of Las Vegas, allegedly submitted fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.While Solomon and Hughes resided in Nevada or Minnesota, court documents allege that they falsely claimed they lived in Los Angeles or San Diego and worked as hairstylists in California. California's Employment Development Department paid Solomon at least $37,000 and Hughes at least $46,000 in...
