LAS VEGAS – Israel Adesanya may have brushed off steroid accusations at the time, but it turns out he didn’t take them lightly after all. Gynecomastia is a medical condition that occurs sometimes as a result of steroid use. So when UFC 253 opponent Paulo Costa and other MMA fans began to call out Adesanya’s gynecomastia, accusations became more populous – an influx he now refers to simply as “Tittygate.” Through it all, Adesanya denied and kept a level head. He had his swollen breast checked by a physician to make sure there were no health issues.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO