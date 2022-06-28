ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Georgia football has three players on projected 2022 NFL All-Rookie team

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrGlp_0gP9tD5s00

On night-one of the 2022 NFL draft, the Georgia Bulldogs became the first school in history to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the draft.

But the Bulldogs were not done there. Georgia would go on to have ten more players selected throughout the remaining rounds to have 15 players taken in total, setting a modern-era record for most draft picks.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2022 NFL season, three Georgia Bulldogs are projected to make the NFL All-Rookie team, per NFL.com.

Those three Dawgs are running back James Cook (Buffalo Bills), wide receiver George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers) and linebacker Quay Walker (Green Bay Packers).

On Cook, NFL.com wrote:

Buffalo selected a running back in the third round of the draft in 2019 and 2020 (Devin Singletary, ‘19; Zack Moss, ‘20), but I thought they would have interest in Cook late in the second round this year because of his all-purpose value. Expect Cook to approach 1,500 total yards from scrimmage in 2022, taking handoffs when he isn’t catching the ball out of the backfield or from the slot.

Cook was a second round pick after finishing his UGA career with 230 carries for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns.

NFL.com on Pickens:

In his final draft before retiring as the Steelers’ general manager, Kevin Colbert once again landed a bargain receiver in the second round. Pickens is already impressing, showing off his skills during OTAs. Expect whoever lines up at quarterback for Pittsburgh to regularly lean on his speed and strong hands to make big plays downfield.

A second round pick, Pickens had 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He missed a majority of last season recovering from an ACL injury.

Despite having five first rounders on defense, only Walker is projected to make the first team.

On Walker, NFL.com said:

The Packers needed a strong inside presence next to All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell. Walker’s ability to stand up to blockers in the run game as well as sprint to the sideline to cover running backs and tight ends, limiting big plays, will solidify the team’s second-level defense. Don’t be surprised if he works in tandem with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith to secure a handful of sacks, too.

At Georgia, Walker was a tackling machine, finishing fourth on the team with 63 total tackles.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball’s SEC schedule is set and it’s looking good for the Hogs

With back-to-back Elite Eight seasons, Arkansas basketball is officially one of the best programs in the country. To keep it up, coach Eric Musselman has brought in six transfers and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Now he and the crew know who they’ll get during a bulk of their schedule. The SEC released conference opponents for all 14 teams earlier in the week. No dates are stamped, but the release allows teams to prepare for the opposition and fans and media to speculate on outcomes. Arkansas will likely to picked near the top of the SEC regardless of which teams are on the schedule, but it does appear favorable to the Hogs’ chances. The Razorbacks will get Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in Fayetteville and Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road. The other five teams in the SEC – Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Missouri – are home-and-home series for the Razorbacks. The 2022-23 season will mark the first year Arkansas and Kentucky have played twice in the regular season since 2014.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect. Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits. Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2  Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023  Recruitment Offered on Sept. 9, 2020 Visited on June 24 Committed on June 30 Other notable offers Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Iowa State LSU Miami Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Nebraska Notre Dame Ohio State Oklahoma Oregon Penn State Tennessee Texas Texas A&M USC Social mediahttps://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Georgia Bulldogs#Dawgs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons could face six-game suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs recently re-signed cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons following the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lammons, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, but the team did not offer him a contract tender. Lammons was wanted in connection to an alleged assault at a Las Vegas nightclub involving Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The incident took place around the Pro Bowl and left one victim with serious injuries. Lammons eventually surrendered himself to authorities, at which time he was arraigned and charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. He was later released on bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was NFL's fastest receiver in 2021

If you’re worried about how the Kansas City Chiefs offense will stretch the field in 2021 without Tyreek Hill, look no further than WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Valdes-Scantling was the 2nd-fastest ball-carrier in the NFL last season with a top speed of 22.09 mph on a 75-yard touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings. Valdes-Scantling, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, aligned in a 3×1 formation in the slot on the play. He torched Vikings S Xavier Woods and tied the game at 31, though the Packers would go on to lose the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on. Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kicking Tires: Cowboys bring back placekicker for another shot at gig

The Dallas Cowboys finally parted ways with wayward kicker Greg Zuerlein early in the offseason. After two years of a lot of missed field goals and extra points, the reunion with special teams coach Jim Fassel was finally brought to an end. Dallas didn’t have much of a backup plan either, until signing big-legged Texas Tech UDFA Jonathan Garibay following the 2022 NFL draft.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy