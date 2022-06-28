ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Georgia Bulldogs named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Three Georgia Bulldogs were recently included on the Walter Camp Foundation’s preseason All-American first-team.

The three Bulldogs who earned first-team honors should not be difficult to guess — tight end Brock Bowers, cornerback Kelee Ringo and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Both Carter and Ringo are expected to be early picks in next year’s NFL draft and will be the leaders on Georgia’s 2022 defense along with outside linebacker Nolan Smith.

Bowers will only be a sophomore next season but was surely America’s top tight end in 2021.

Ringo, redshirt sophomore and former five-star recruit out of Scottsdale, Arizona, Ringo recorded 34 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown that will go down as maybe the greatest play in the history of Georgia football.

Pro Football Focus recently listed its top ten defensive tackles prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, with Carter checking in at No. 1. A junior out of Apopka, Florida, Carter is coming off a season in which he recorded 37 tackles, 8.5 for a loss and three sacks.

Bowers was easily Georgia’s biggest offensive weapon this past season. He reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Comments / 0

