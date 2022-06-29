ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Evans Compares Buzz Lightyear to Captain America

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePixar and Disney recently brought beloved Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear back to the big screen, showing fans around the world a different side of the character they first met in Toy Story. Lightyear is essentially the sci-fi movie that inspired the toy that Andy got for his birthday all those years...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting First Child Together

Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton confirmed their engagement, the duo is now said to be expecting. Ashton, who'll make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, unveiled her baby bump Wednesday evening at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List. Ashton and Hiddleston starred together in Betrayal, a three-person play on Broadway, in 2019. The third member of that cast, coincidentally enough, was Daredevil star Charlie Cox.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Tim Story
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans React To New Villain Promo Art

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new promo art for a special villain. A lot of the speculation around this movie has centered around Namor as the main antagonist for the Wakandans. However, new concept art unearthed by MCU_Facility shows off Attuma in a battle-ready pose. The Atlantan baddie is more commonly a thorn in Namor's side but can lock horns with the Avengers as well. Needless to say, Black Panther fans are happy to be getting any information at all. Check out how Marvel describes the villain down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonny Barger, Hells Angels Founder and Sons of Anarchy Actor, Dies at 83

Sonny Barger, the famous biker, author, and actor who was a founding member of the Oakland, California chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club has passed away at age 83. The New York Post reports that Barger was battling cancer when he passed in California on June 29th in the company of his wife, Zorana, and relatives. Barger had a fascinating history and was perhaps best known to television fans for playing Lenny "The Pimp" Janowitz in three episodes of Sons of Anarchy from 2010 to 2012.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Story#Film Star#Disney
ComicBook

Howard Stern Announces Guardians of the Galaxy Star Bradley Cooper Will Be His Running Mate in Presidential Bid

It's been quite the week for radio host and television personality Howard Stern. The former America's Got Talent judge announced on Wednesday that nine-time Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper has agreed to be his running mate for his 2024 presidential bid. Stern had teased on June 28 that he is looking to the oval office for his next career endeavor, citing frustrations with past presidents. It's unclear if Stern is playing a joke on his listeners or if he is genuinely considering throwing his hat in the ring for the highest position in the American government.
ELECTIONS
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Creator Reveals the Biggest Challenge With Piccolo's New Form

Warning! Massive spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super's newest feature film is now making its way through theaters in Japan, and the creator behind it all has revealed the surprisingly biggest challenge when it came to designing Piccolo's new form for the movie! Although the promotional materials thus far have been holding back on fully revealing the movie ahead of its worldwide launch, now that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a month into its run overseas, Toei Animation has unleashed much of the secrets behind its big new forms, fights, and surprises fans see in action with the new movie.
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Wanted To Cut "Corny" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scene

Marvel's Kevin Feige wanted to cut a "corny" scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the commentary track for the film, director Sam Raimi explained that he modeled that stare down between Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo on one of his old films. Speaking to writer Michael Waldron, he likened their stare down to The Quick and the Dead. Now, hardcore Raimi fans probably recognized the exchange immediately. However, Feige was concerned that the effect of the Western-style staring contest would lost the audience in a way. Waldron himself actually noticed the reference immediately. However, casual fans might not be as kind. Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of allusions to previous Raimi works like the Evil Dead franchise and his work on Spider-Man. Luckily for the director, the Marvel Studios head wasn't about to fight him over something so small. Here's what the filmmaker said.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Full Monty Reboot Fires Star After "Inappropriate Conduct"

Star of Disney+'s upcoming The Full Monty reboot has been fired after allegations of "inappropriate conduct". According to Deadline, Hugo Speer has been removed from the series after an investigation into allegations of misconduct by Speer. According to a statement, Disney+ was "made aware of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production." "As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract with immediate effect." Speer's spokesperson says the actor denies all allegations.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New God of War Ragnarok Tease Has PlayStation Fans Excited

There's growing concern from PlayStation fans about God of War Ragnarok. The chief concern is that it's going to be delayed, however, there's also some concern that it won't live up to the huge expectations it has being the sequel to one of the best games of the previous console generation. Of course, the silence from PlayStation about the game only contributes to both of these concerns. That said, if a new report is to be believed, then the game is about to live up to the hype and then some.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Black Adam: The Rock Responds to Superman Cameo Rumors

We're finally on the cusp of getting DC's Black Adam movie, with the long-awaited blockbuster arriving in theaters later this fall. Over the past several years, it has been teased that the film that is poised to change the hierarchy of power in the live-action DC universe, with its titular character (portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) expected to be an incredibly formidable force on par with Superman. There has definitely been a lot of speculation and rumors about whether or not Superman — particularly Henry Cavill's previous incarnation of Superman — could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it looks like Johnson is addressing that possibility head-on. On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting the idea of Cavill's Superman cameoing in the film, and reassured that "I hear you & I always got you." As we get closer to Black Adam's October debut, and as the big-screen future of Superman continues to be up in the air, we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Are in Love With Heroes' "Gohan Black"

Dragon Ball Heroes is currently continuing the story of the Ultra God Mission as the Z-Fighters attempt to fight against heroes and villains from alternate universes and timelines. With the latest episode having hit the net, viewers have been diven a closer look at the origin of an alternate version of Gohan, who has a very different story from the Future Gohan we came to know briefly in Dragon Ball Z. Now, fans are celebrating the arrival of this new son of Goku that many fans have named "Gohan Black".
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy