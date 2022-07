CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said Saturday morning that four people had died in a pile-up the day before on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line. GSP also said the tractor trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle and veered into the oncoming northbound lane - colliding with a car in which two people died - is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

