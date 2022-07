EXCITING FUTURE BEING PLANNED FOR ANIMALS AND CHILDREN IN SOUTH CAROLINA. CAROLINA TAILS: Tell us about the expansion of the Charleston Animal Society campus. JOE ELMORE: This project would benefit South Carolina residents and animals for decades to come. A very important step in the process was to access the land that is adjacent to our current campus in North Charleston. In May, the North Charleston City Council unanimously voted to generously donate the land to Charleston Animal Society for the expansion.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO