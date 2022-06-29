Big 3rd inning, Kunz’s pitching helps Highland Post 439 beat South Central Elite

Scoring runs in bunches and getting quality pitching had been tough to come by in recent games for the Highland Post 439 legion baseball team .

On Tuesday, June 28, at Glik Park, however, Post 439 got both as Highland overcame a 3-0 deficit with a seven-run third inning eruption and then rode a quality pitching performance from Tyson Kunz to a satisfying 7-4 win over South Central Elite of Gillespie.

The victory was a badly needed shot in the arm for Highland (3-8) which snapped a three-game losing skid in the process.

“We needed that win tonight,” Highland assistant coach Curt Barker said. “It was huge and it was a big one and we needed that.”

South Central took the early with a three-run first-inning rally against Kunz. An RBI single by Sam Quarton and a two-run double from Colton Boltema staked The Elite to a quick 3-0 cushion.

In the bottom of the third, Highland broke loose at the plate on South Central pitcher Zane Cunningham. Down 3-1, Ryan Heath ripped an RBI double to tie it at 3-3.

Kunz then came up and delivered a run-scoring single to left to put Post 439 ahead for good 4-3.

“I was just trying to move him (the runner) to third and if possible get him in,” Kunz said. “I was just looking for a pitch in the zone (I could hit). It felt really good (to come through there).”

A Chad Barker fielder’s choice play brought home another run and then Joey Kunz ripped a two-run single to cap the surge and give Post 439 a 7-3 bulge.

The big third inning was a welcome sight for Barker and Highland.

“The bats were definitely alive tonight which was great ... and we had some good (defensive) plays up the middle, so it was a good evening,” Barker said.

South Central got a run back in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Quarton but Tyson Kunz was sharp and tough on the mound after Post 439’s third-inning explosion.

Kunz fired 113 pitches and went all seven innings to get the complete-game win, challenging The Elite hitters with his fastball most of the night.

“I was mostly (throwing) fastballs because the change and curve weren’t working as well,” Kunz said.

Barker was definitely glad to have Kunz’s big performance as it gave Highland a badly needed boost.

“Having Tyson in for the whole game saves a lot of our pitchers ... yeah, it was a great job all around,” Barker said.

Highland Post 439 starter Tyson Kunz deals a pitch toward the plate during a game against South Central Elite on Tuesday, June 28, at Glik Park in Highland. Kunz fired a complete game and also delivered an RBI hit that gave Highland the lead for good in what ultimately was a 7-4 victory. Jonathan Duncan