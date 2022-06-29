Unofficial primary election results for contested county board races in St. Clair County

These are live unofficial, and incomplete, results for the June 28 primary election for St. Clair County. All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk.

County Board District 16 - Democrat (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots)

C.J. Baricevic - 227 (12%)

Phillip G. Elmore - 174 (9%)

County Board District 18 - Republican (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots )

Michael O’Donnell - 658 (19%)

David B. Langford - 484 (14%)

County Board District 19 - Republican (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots )

Phillip “Phil” W. Henning- 631 (18%)





Leo Simburger - 363 (10%)

County Board District 21 - Republican (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots )