Saint Clair County, IL

Unofficial primary election results for contested county board races in St. Clair County

Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

These are live unofficial, and incomplete, results for the June 28 primary election for St. Clair County. All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk.

County Board District 16 - Democrat (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots)

  • C.J. Baricevic - 227 (12%)
  • Phillip G. Elmore - 174 (9%)

County Board District 18 - Republican (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots )

  • Michael O’Donnell - 658 (19%)

  • David B. Langford - 484 (14%)

County Board District 19 - Republican (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots )

  • Phillip “Phil” W. Henning- 631 (18%)

  • Leo Simburger - 363 (10%)

County Board District 21 - Republican (All precincts reporting; does not include results from all mail-in ballots )

  • Harold (Andy) Bittle - 538 (16%)
  • Adam Jokisch - 431 (13%)

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

