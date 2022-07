GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A press release from the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Florida, announces that Jonquayvias Davon Givens-Moore, 21, of Miami, Florida, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon following his guilty plea on March 8, 2022.

