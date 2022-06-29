ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Taco Bell superfan – they’re offering two new items including a spin on a favorite with an unexpected ingredient

By Forrest McFarland
 4 days ago
TACO Bell has introduced two wild new items that are a spin on a popular yet unexpected snack.

The fast-food masterminds at the Mexican-inspired chain have combined forces with Cheez-It to create the Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.

Taco Bell has announced two new items that contain an unexpected ingredient Credit: Getty
The Big Cheez-It Tostada uses classic Taco Bell ingredients with a new large Cheez-It invention Credit: Instagram/ Taco Bell
The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme adds the innovative Cheez-It to the iconic Taco Bell item Credit: Taco Bell

Both items use classic Taco Bell ingredients with a new Cheez-It invention.

Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Tostada uses an extra-large Cheez-It cracker in place of a tortilla as a tostada.

The cheesy tostada is then topped with seasoned beef, sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese

Customers can try the tostada that features the Cheez-It cracker they know and love but this time a cracker 16 times the original size.

"There are few things that everyone can agree on... but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to us," Taco Bell's Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a media release.

"We're thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way."

The Mexican-inspired chain also added the Cheez-It innovation to its iconic Crunchwrap Supreme.

"Like its original counterpart, this version includes seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes," the statement reads.

"But the typical tostada shell is swapped for the oversized Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that's grilled to do.

However, Taco Bell did clarify that this latter option is only available to order online.

In normal Taco Bell fashion, the two new items are being offered at quite a reasonable price.

Customers can expect to pay $2.49 for the Big Cheez-It Tostada while the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is listed slightly higher at $4.29.

"This partnership is a true testament to Cheez-It's continued success and commitment to innovation," said Stefanie Miller, president of a branch of the Kellogg Company called Away From Home.

"We're excited to incorporate Cheez-It - made with 100 percent real cheese - into Taco Bell favorites and deliver customers a bold, cheesy twist on the iconic chain's go-to menu staples."

The new Crunchwrap Supreme is only offered as a digital exclusive as part of a one-restaurant test.

Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Tostada is currently being offered at only one Taco Bell location.

Customers can visit the Irvine location at (2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606) to buy the new items.

For two weeks or while supplies last customers will be able to experience the new menu items while they are in testing.

