Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Linden Crash

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Linden police Photo Credit: Linden PD

A 37-year-old Staten Island motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries in a Linden crash Tuesday, June 28, authorities said.

The man was struck by a Jeep Cherokee leaving the CVS parking lot at 1000 W. St. George Avenue onto N. Stiles Street around 7 p.m., local police said.

The motorcyclist was in serious condition while the Jeep driver, 26, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474- 8505.

