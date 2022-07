MARION, Ark. (WREG)– A Mid-South father is speaking out after weeks of frustration and anger. Rodney Hall is upset that Shanterria Montgomery, the woman accused of killing his 8-year-old daughter, is able to walk the streets. “I got to be the voice of my child,” Hall said. Montgomery was released from jail on a $350,000 […]

MARION, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO